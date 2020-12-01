Minuti Coffee opens new location in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Minuti Coffee, an Italian coffee shop originally located in Northpoint Crossing, has officially moved to a new location on University Drive in College Station.

Minuti Coffee is now located at 1501 University Drive East. The owner of Minuti Coffee Ardavan Motamedi said the move was because of parking difficulties at the old location.

“It had no parking,” said Motamedi. “People had a hard time getting to it and that’s what we heard all day.”

In the new location, Minuti Coffee is providing guests an elevated Italian experience.

“People can expect a full Italian experience,” said Motamedi. “Espressos and drinks are great, we stand behind it, but beyond that, we have our own specialty drinks that [people] can only find over in Italy.”

Some of these signature drinks are the Cioco Delice, a drinkable chocolate, or a Biosperesso, a yogurt-based espresso that’s similar to an energy drink.

Click here to view the Minuti Coffee menu.

Additionally, they serve food like sandwiches, gelato, breakfast handhelds, and pastries.

The coffee shop is open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the holidays, and once the college semester resumes in 2021, Minuti Coffee will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tuesday is also the official ribbon cutting of the Minuti Coffee with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m.

Need a little extra caffeine to get out of bed on this chilly Tuesday? Minuti Coffee is now open in its new location in College Station. Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with the details! Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.