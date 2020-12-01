Next cold front brings rain, falling afternoon temperatures

Tuesday morning brought a widespread freeze / frost to the Brazos Valley. Wednesday morning brings cloud cover and a chance for a few fleeting showers. As your next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley, Wednesday is a bit of a topsy-turvy day. Morning 50s turn into the low / mid 60s by midday as a south wind blows through the Brazos Valley. By mid-morning, the chance opens up for scattered showers to increase from west to east as the cold front approaches I-35. The most organized and widespread activity is expected between late morning and mid-afternoon, clearing quickly from west to east. As the front pushes all of this rain potential east, a few rumbles to a quick downpour is not ruled out. Severe weather is not anticipated, but stronger storms could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind 30-35mph. Rainfall potential: a few tenths of an inch from Highway 6 and points east, with up to 1″ possible along and east of I-45.

Be sure to take the jacket out the door as we start the day. While the morning is cool, the afternoon becomes a bit blustery. After reaching the mid-60s at midday, temperatures fall to the to the mid-50s by end-of-business. Factor in a brisk wind gusting 25-30mph, and it will feel like the upper 40s before the sun drops below the horizon for the day. By Thursday morning, a light freeze to morning lows in the mid-30s greet you as you walk out the door. The wind remains breezy, so it will feel like the 20s as we start the day.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers after midnight. Low: 50. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 4pm. Clearing skies late in the day. High: 64, fallilng to the 50s through the afternoon. Wind: SSE becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 35. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 54. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

