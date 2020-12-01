November by the numbers: Brazos Valley’s 5th warmest on record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November was an exceptionally warm month for the Brazos Valley. While the chill that settled in over the final days helped to move 2020 down the list, it still ended up being a top 5 warmest on record.

Preliminary data shows the average temperature for the month -- highs and lows considered -- to be 65.6°. That will tie as the 5th warmest in recorded history. The previous 5th spot was held by November 1931. Records date back to the 1880s.

November 2020 will be recorded as the 5th warmest in Brazos Valley history (KBTX)

The month was exceptionally dry as well, collecting less than one inch of rain at Easterwood Airport. Drought conditions and Burn Bans returned to the Brazos Valley as it continued to fall over ten inches behind on rainfall for the year.

Here is a look at November by the numbers:

Average Temperature: 65.6°

Temperature Anomaly for the Month: +4.8°

Number of Days Above-Average: 25

Number of Days Considered Average: 0

Number of Below-Average Days: 5

Number of 80° Afternoons: 13

Number of 70° Afternoons: 13

Longest Streak of Above-Average Days: 20

Longest Streak of Below-Average Days: 3

Warmest Afternoon: 88° - November 14th

Coolest Afternoon: 54° - November 30th

Warmest Morning Low: 70° - November 14th

Coldest Morning Low: 38° - November 30th

Rainfall for the Month: 0.96″

Rainfall in the First 15 Days: 0.03″

Rainfall in the Last 15 Days: 0.93″

Wettest Day of the Month: 0.27″ - November 27th

Rainfall Deficit for the Month: -2.26″

December is starting with a winter chill across the Brazos Valley. The first morning of the month brought the first official freeze area-wide and an end to the growing season. Temperatures are expected to end up near-average or just slightly above the 30-year-average as 2020 draws to a close. With La Nina in full control, another lack-luster month of moisture is anticipated, as the drought is expected to persist / worsen area-wide.

