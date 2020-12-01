Red Cross assisting residents affected by fire at fourplex in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A furnace fire is likely what started a fire Monday afternoon that temporarily displaced residents in a fourplex unit in Bryan.

Smoke alarms alerted residents of this fourplex in Bryan of today's fire! Be sure you're checking your smoke detectors in your home especially with the cold season here.



More on what happened -> https://t.co/39v9Z3MYrB pic.twitter.com/8fIBILnsOE — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 1, 2020

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cypress Bend Circle near Finfeather Road.

Investigators say the fire spread into the attic and caused fire and or water damage to two of the units. The other two had minor damage.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping to provide assistance with immediate needs for the residents affected.

Firefighters say smoke alarms are what alerted the residents to the fire.

