Advertisement

Red Cross assisting residents affected by fire at fourplex in Bryan

Firefighters believe a faulty furnace may be the reason for Monday afternoon’s blaze.
By Rusty Surette, Andy Krauss and Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A furnace fire is likely what started a fire Monday afternoon that temporarily displaced residents in a fourplex unit in Bryan.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cypress Bend Circle near Finfeather Road.

Investigators say the fire spread into the attic and caused fire and or water damage to two of the units. The other two had minor damage.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping to provide assistance with immediate needs for the residents affected.

Firefighters say smoke alarms are what alerted the residents to the fire.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide
Provost Carol A. Fierke (left) Interim Provost Mark Weichold (right)
Texas A&M Provost leaving position Dec. 31, Interim Provost announced
Second fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival
CSISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school

Latest News

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
COVID in Context: Dec. 1
COVID in Context: Non-metropolitan, rural Texas areas are seeing more deaths than metro areas
Tuesday: Coldest morning of the year (so far)
COVID in Context: Dec. 1
COVID in Context: Dec. 1