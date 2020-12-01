Advertisement

Students urged to complete FAFSA before approaching deadline

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All current high school and college students are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to become eligible for financial aid, including grants, loans, and work-study programs.

Steven Peterson, the Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships for Blinn College’s Brenham Campus was on First News at Four on Tuesday to explain how FAFSA can help out a family, especially this year when so many people are impacted by the pandemic.

Students are encouraged to file at www.studentaid.gov as soon as possible to increase their opportunities to receive aid.

Students (and parents, when applicable) who file taxes are encouraged to complete the FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool embedded in the form.

For priority consideration, students should submit their application by Jan. 15, 2021. The federal deadline to submit the FAFSA is June 30, 2022. In addition, students who have not yet filed a FAFSA for the 2020-21 academic year have until June 30, 2021, to do so. Other deadlines may apply.

Filing a FAFSA well in advance of the school year in which they will use the financial aid increases students’ chances of receiving federal aid offered on a first-come, first-served basis and allows them to tackle financial concerns ahead of time so they may remain focused on completing their degree.

The sooner a student completes the FAFSA, the better. It increases their potential to receive aid and allows them to address any unsatisfied requirements well in advance.

To hear more about FAFSA benefits and how it helps, click on the video player above.

