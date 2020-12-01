Texas A&M Horticulture Department annual pecan sale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences is in the middle of their annual Pecan Sale.

Aggie Horticulture is selling 1-pound bags of locally grown pecans at $10 a bag. The pecans come shelled, pre-packaged and ready to eat.

Orders can be made online here. After ordering, you must arrange an appointment for pick up by calling (979) 845-5341. Orders will be ready for pick up on Dec. 4.

For more information on the Pecan Sale, click here.

