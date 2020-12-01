Advertisement

Texas A&M Horticulture Department annual pecan sale

Aggie Horticulture is selling 1-pound bags of locally grown pecans at $10 a bag.
Aggie Pecans are $10 for a 1-pound bag.
Aggie Pecans are $10 for a 1-pound bag.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences is in the middle of their annual Pecan Sale.

Aggie Horticulture is selling 1-pound bags of locally grown pecans at $10 a bag. The pecans come shelled, pre-packaged and ready to eat.

Orders can be made online here. After ordering, you must arrange an appointment for pick up by calling (979) 845-5341. Orders will be ready for pick up on Dec. 4.

For more information on the Pecan Sale, click here.

Get you some Aggie pecans!

Posted by TAMU Horticulture on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

