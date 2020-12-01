Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020 to become an official candidate to win the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, announced Tuesday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Mond, a San Antonio native, continues his assault on the Texas A&M football record book as he moved atop the ledger for passing touchdowns (68), passing yards (8,952), completions (741), attempts (1,277) and total offense (10,405) while he currently is second in career TD’s responsible (87) for and victories (28-13).

The senior needs just 48 passing yards to become the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in their career, joining Florida’s Tim Tebow and Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott. With one more rushing touchdown, Mond would also join an elite club of SEC quarterbacks with at least 60 passing TDs and 20 rushing TDs in their careers, the only members of the 60/20 club are A&M’s Johnny Manziel, Tebow and Prescott.

Mond has led the Aggies to a 6-1 record this season and the team is ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee and the Associated Press and No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

A point scoring model was used to determine the quarterbacks in the Class of 2020. Points were awarded to players based on their overall performance as well as inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List, weekly Great 8 lists and National Quarterback of the Week winners.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s 16 semifinalists from these 35 quarterbacks. On Monday, Dec. 7, the semifinalists will be named based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will run through Sunday, Dec. 6.

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020

Connor Bazelak, Missouri, Fr., 6-3, 215, Dayton, Ohio

Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Shane Buechele, SMU, Sr., 6-1, 207, Arlington, Texas

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, So., 6-1, 205, Ventura, Calif.

Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 207, Grafton, Ohio

Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 225, Austin, Texas

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan, So., 6-1, 215, Maryland Heights, Mo.

Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii

Frank Harris, UTSA, Jr., 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas

Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.

Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-3, 214, Jacksonville, Fla.

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, So., 6-5, 226, Pittsburgh, Pa.

D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 202, Manvel, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.

Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 184, Baton Rouge, La.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Fr., 6-3, 200, Indian Trail, N.C.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, So., 6-3, 218, Tampa, Fla.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, Sr., 6-2, 220, Oakhurst, N.J.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 205, Phoenix, Ariz.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.

Tyler Shough, Oregon, So., 6-5, 221, Chandler, Ariz.

Kedon Slovis, USC, So., 6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Zach Smith, Tulsa, Sr., 6-3, 227, Grandview, Texas

Nick Starkel, San Jose State, Sr., 6-3, 214, Argyle, Texas

Carson Strong, Nevada, So., 6-4, 215, Vacaville, Calif.

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala.

Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 240, Manvel, Texas

Grant Wells, Marshall, Fr., 6-2, 210, Charleston, W.Va.

Brady White, Memphis, Sr., 6-3, 210, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Malik Willis, Liberty, Jr., 6-1, 215, Atlanta, Ga.

Zach Wilson, BYU, Jr., 6-3, 210, Draper, Utah