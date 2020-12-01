Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention after his performance in Saturday’s 20-7 victory against LSU, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Spiller, the SEC leader in rushing yards per game, posted his ninth career 100-yard day as he ran for 141 yards against the Tigers. The Spring, Texas, native has reached the century mark four times during A&M’s current five-game win streak. The sophomore’s 52-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter was the longest scoring run of the season by an Aggie and was Spiller’s SEC-leading third rush of 50-plus yards.

The Aggies travel to Auburn for an 11 a.m. ESPN matchup this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.