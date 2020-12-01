Track & Field signs 13 to open the 2021 signing period

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program inked 13 student-athletes from the class of 2021 to National Letters of Intent, head coach Pat Henry announced Tuesday.

“This first signing period is an important start to the year,” Henry stated. “Of course it’s been an odd year for everybody and this signing period has been very difficult for young athletes. Selling who we are is what we are trying to do and it’s been difficult to sell the institution when these young athletes have not been able to visit.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic restricting recruits from taking official visits, Henry has been able to ink three national top-50 overall recruits in the Class of 2021, the most in the SEC. Bailey Goggans (Meadowlakes/Marble Falls HS) ranks No. 7 nationally by MileSplit.com as Robert “Sam” Whitmarsh (Lake Jackson/Brazoswood HS) and Kennedy Wade (League City/Clear Falls HS) are No. 32 and No. 50, respectively.

“We feel great about this class.” Henry added. “We have signed very high quality athletes that will create a little bit of balance in some areas. Overall I’m very pleased with the start of this class and it’s just the first signing period of the year.”

The signing period continues for track & field through next summer.

Including Goggans, Whitmarsh and Wade, 10 of the 13 signees hail from the Lone Star State in Emma Ellis (Magnolia/Magnolia HS), Hunter Harrison (Portland/Gregory-Portland HS), Maci Irons (Monahans/Monahans HS), Caleb Murdock (Argyle/Argyle HS), Viktorine Ngwube (Plano/Plano West HS), Regan Ruffner (Argyle/Argyle HS) and Montana Welch (Elgin/Taylor HS).

The Aggies also landed one of the nation’s top pole vaulter, Heather Abadie (Baton Rouge, Louisiana/St. Michael HS), and Kansas’ top thrower, Katelyn Fairchild (Cheney/Andale HS). Moitalel Mpoke (Nairobi, Kenya/South Plains CC), one of the nation’s top junior college prospects and a middle distance specialist signed and will be immediately eligible for the 2021 indoor and outdoor seasons.

The class also brings a wealth of championship experience with six of the signees combining for 13 event titles on their respective high school, AAU and NJCAA levels. Defending 2019 UIL state champions include Goggans (400m and 800m) and Whitmarsh (800m). Abadie is the defending LHSAA (Louisiana) state champion in indoor and outdoor pole vault, while Fairchild claimed the KSHSAA (Kansas) 4A title in javelin.

Heather Abadie – Pole Vault – Baton Rouge, Louisiana/St. Michael HS

Personal Bests: Pole Vault - 4.06m/13-4

As a junior, Abadie was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. During the 2020 outdoor season, Abadie ranked No. 1 in the Bayou State and No. 9 in the nation at 4.06m/13-4. She won the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational clearing 4.03m/13-3. Most notably, she cleared a personal best height (4.06m/13-4) to win the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound Meet. In total, she won seven of the eight vault competitions she entered during the outdoor season.

During the 2019 indoor season, she cleared an indoor personal best mark of 4.00m/13-1.5 to claim the LHSAA Indoor State Championship, her mark ranked No. 1 in Louisiana and No. 10 in the nation. She placed top three in all seven vault competitions entered during the indoor season.

Emma Ellis – Distance – Magnolia, Texas/Magnolia HS

Personal Bests: 3200m – 10:57, 5000m (xc) – 17:40

A native of Magnolia, Texas, Ellis is having an impressive start to her senior season. She won UIL 5A Region 3 Cross Country Championship with a time of 18:49.00 on the three-mile course. She also won the district 19 title clocking 18:28.80 at a 5000m distance. Most recently she finished 19th at the UIL 5A State Cross Country Championships finishing the 5000m course at 18:28.06. She has placed in the top three in five of the seven meets entered this fall, while winning four of the races. Her season best three-mile time of 17:16.70 is currently No. 4 in Texas.

As a junior, she ranked No. 4 in the outdoor mile (5:19.02) and No. 7 in the indoor 3000m (10:54.19) in the Lone Star State. She won the 3200m (11:17.92) and finished second in the 1600m (5:14.03) at the College Station Relays. She ran at the 2019 Nike Cross Nationals South Regional (5000m) finishing 19th at a time of 19:47.45. Ellis finished runner-up at the UIL 5A – District 19 championships (5000m, 19:43.30).

Katelyn Fairchild – Throws – Cheney, Kansas/Andale HS

Personal Bests: Javelin – 47.82m/156-11, Discus – 41.32m/135-7, Shot Put – 11.59m/38-0.5

A multi-sport athlete at Andale High School, Fairchild has lettered all four years in track & field, volleyball and basketball. This past fall she was named to the KSHSAA 4A State All-Tournament Team in volleyball.

In 2019, she won the KSHSAA 4A state title in javelin with a personal best mark of 156-11 and placed third in shot put (37-4.25) and fourth in discus (119-5). She scored 21 points helping Andale claim its third consecutive state team title. During the season, she won eight of the nine javelin competitions entered, while finishing second at the New Balance Nationals with a throw of 150-0.

As a freshman, she was the KSHSAA 4A Region 9 champion in shot put (38-0) and javelin (149-6). She scored 11 points at the state meet finishing fourth in javelin (139-8) and sixth in shot put (36-2.75) and discus (122-9).

Bailey Goggans – Middle Distance – Meadowlakes, Texas/Marble Falls HS

Personal Bests: 400m – 54.71, 800m – 2:04.70, 1600m – 4:53.63

In 2020, Goggans owned the Lone Star State’s fastest times indoor 800m at 2:07.88 and outdoor 800m at 2:04.70. On the national level, she ranked No. 2 outdoors and No. 7 indoors. Along with two state-leading times, she recorded three other marks in the top 10 in Texas. She was No. 3 in the indoor mile (4:53.73), No. 4 in the outdoor 1600m (4:53.63) and No. 8 in the outdoor 400m (55.76). Her outdoor 1600m came in at No. 9 in the nation.

A three-time UIL 5A state champion, the speedster won the 400m (55.26) and 800m (2:07.39) as a sophomore in 2019. In her freshman season she clocked 2:10.10 in the 800m for her first state championship. Goggans also impressed in cross country winning the 2019 UIL Region 3 championship at 5000m in 18:57.50. In 2018, she placed 17th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships after finishing fifth at the regional meet.

Hunter Harrison – Throws – Portland, Texas/Gregory-Portland HS

Personal Bests: Discus – 53.28m/174-10, Shot Put – 13.13m/43-1

A 6-foot-6, 230-pound dual sport athlete at Gregory-Portland HS, Harrison competed in football and track & field. He is also an active member in 4H, FFA and is an FCA officer.

In 2020 he set a personal best in discus with a mark of 174-10 at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays, which ranked No. 11 in the state and 33rd on the national level. In the same meet, he finished second in shot put with a personal best of 43-1. As a sophomore he was a Region 4-5A qualifier placing eighth in discus at 134-3, he finished third at the district meet at 132-7.

Maci Irons – Throws – Monahans, Texas/Monahans HS

Personal Bests: Discus – 35.73m/117-3, Shot Put – 13.04m/42-9.5

One of the best shot put throwers in class 4A, Irons has a personal best mark of 42-9.5. During the 2020 indoor season she recorded a season best mark of 40-3.25 to place third at the Texas Tech Under Armour High School Classic, her mark was ranked No. 9 in the Lone Star State.

As a sophomore she was a UIL 4A State Track & Field Championships qualifier finishing sixth in shot put at 39-9.75. Irons finished second at the regional meet with a toss of 40-1, after winning the 4A-District 2 title at 38-3.25.

Moitalel Mpoke – Middle Distance – Nairobi, Kenya/South Plains CC

Personal Bests: 400m (i) – 46.32, 600 Yard – 1:06.93, 800m – 1:50.72, 400m Hurdles – 50.87

A native of Nairobi, Kenya, Mpoke is a transfer from South Plains Community College where he claimed the 2020 NJCAA Indoor Championship in the 600m (1:16.93) and 800m (1:52.64). Mpoke will be a mid-year transfer and will be eligible for the 2021 season.

During the 2020 indoor season, he won eight of the nine individual races he entered, in distances ranging from the 400m, 600m, 600yd, 800m and 1000m. Most notably, he won the Texas Tech Shootout 600yd with a World Leading time of 1:06.93. In his lone appearance in Aggieland he won the Charlie Thomas Invitational 800m with a time of 1:50.72, nearly three seconds faster than the second place finisher.

In 2017, he represented Kenya at the IAAF World U18 Championships finishing as the silver medalist in the 400m hurdles with a time of 52.06.

Caleb Murdock – Pole Vault – Argyle, Texas/Argyle HS

Personal Bests: Pole Vault – 4.87m/16-0

Murdock has a personal best clearance of 16-0, which ranks as the No. 2 pole vaulter in Texas and No. 5 in the nation of class 2021. As a junior cleared heights of 15-0 and 15-6, before setting an outdoor personal best clearance of 16-0 at the Fourth of July Freedom Vault in Black Springs, Arkansas. During his 2020 indoor season, Murdock recorded an indoor personal best height of 16-0 at the MAC Vault Academy Championships. In his lone appearance in Aggieland he won the Texas A&M HS Indoor Classic clearing 15-11.75.

The high flyer finished third at the 2019 UIL 4A State Track & Field Championships (15-0), after claiming the district eight title and the region one title. Prior to claiming the USATF Region 12 Championships, he won the Great Southwest Classic clearing 15-5.75. In 2018, he finished runner-up at the USATF Region 12 Championships (13-5.5), AAU Region 18 Championships (14-2) and the USATF Southwestern Junior Olympic Championships. Murdock also claimed the UIL 4A – District 9 championship as a freshman.

A dual sport athlete, as captain of the football team he has lead Argyle toward three straight regional championships and has amassed 64 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception as a three year letterman. As a junior he earned Second Team All-District honors.

Viktorine Ngwube – Sprints/Jumps – Plano, Texas/Plano West HS

Personal Bests: 200m – 25.18, 400m – 55.71, Long Jump – 5.39m/17-8.25, Triple Jump – 11.96m/39-3

A sprinter and horizontal jumper, Ngwube first exploded on the scene in 2018. During the outdoor season she recorded personal bests in the 100m, 200m and triple jump, she was a UIL 6A – District 6 qualifier in all three events. Ngwube continued to impress in the summer of 2018 when she won the USATF Southwestern Junior Olympics Championships 200m with a time of 25.23, prior to claiming the title she clocked a personal best 25.18 in the prelims. She also placed sixth in the 400m (56.34) at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

During the 2019 season Ngwube, continued to show her versatility by winning the USATF Southwestern Junior Olympics Championships 400m at 55.87, followed by finishing third at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships a month later with a personal best time of 55.71.

Regan Ruffner – Pole Vault – Argyle, Texas/Argyle HS

Personal Bests: Pole Vault – 3.81m/12-6

Ruffner ranks as the No. 5 pole vaulter in the state of Texas of class 2021. As a junior, she won three of the four meets entered including a personal best performance of 12-6 at the Rigsby Relays. Ruffner cleared 12-0 to finish fourth at the highly competitive MAC Vault Academy meet. During the 2020 indoor season, she competed in multiple elite vault competitions including the National Pole Vault Summit (11-2) and the MAC Vault Academy Championships (12-0).

In 2019, Ruffner finished second at the USATF Region 12 Championships clearing 11-1.75 and was the UIL 4A – District 8 champion. She was a regional qualifier finishing fifth.

Kennedy Wade – Sprints – League City, Texas/Clear Falls HS

Personal Bests: 100m – 12.20, 200m – 24.58, 400m – 54.68

Despite competing in a shortened 2020 season Wade was able to record four top-five times in the state and two top 15 times in the nation. She won the Ruben Jordan Classic 400m with a personal best time of 54.68, the second fastest time in Texas and the nation’s seventh best. At the same meet she clocked a personal best in the 800m winning with a time of 2:12.16 which ranked third best in Texas and 12th fastest in the country in 2020.

Prior to the outdoor season, Wade impressed during the 2020 indoor season running two top 5 times in Texas. She recorded a personal best indoor 400m time of 55.66 at the Texas A&M High School Indoor Classic, her time ranked No. 4 in Texas and No. 18 in the nation for indoors. The following week the speedster clocked 2:16.18 in the 800m at the Carl Lewis Invitational, which ranked No. 3 in Texas.

As a sophomore she was the UIL Region 3-6A champion in the 800m at 2:13.85, she also won the district 24 championship with a time of 2:14.23. In the summer of 2019 Wade ran a 55.21 400m to win the AAU Region 17 title, followed by a month later running 56.26 at the AAU Junior Olympic Games. In her freshman season, she was a Region 3 qualifier in the 400m and 800m.

Montana Welch – Pole Vault – Elgin, Texas/Taylor HS

Personal Bests: Pole Vault – 4.80m/15-9

The defending UIL 4A state champion is one of the top pole vaulters in Texas in the class of 2021, Welch has a personal best clearance of 15-9. In a shortened 2020 indoor season Welch was ranked No. 7 in the Lone Star State with a season best clearance of 15-7, he placed third at the Texas Elite Pole Vault Expo.

As a sophomore in 2019, he won the UIL 4A state championship clearing 15-3 and was the district 27 champion at a clearance of 15-6. Welch placed in the top five in 12 of the 13 vault competitions entered including nine first place finishes. Most notably he won the AAU Region 19 Qualifier competition with a vault of 15-6 before finishing with a fourth place finish (14-9.25) at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

Sam Whitmarsh – Middle Distance – Lake Jackson, Texas/Brazoswood HS

Personal Bests: 400m – 48.25, 800m – 1:51.73, 5000m (xc) – 15:37.22

The defending UIL 6A 800m champion is the No. 3 800m recruit in the Lone Star State, and ranks No. 19 nationally.

In 2019, Whitmarsh exploded on the track & field scene as a sophomore. He won seven of the eight 800m races entered en route to the UIL 6A Track & Field Championship with a personal best time of 1:51.73. Showcasing his versatility, Whitmarsh also won seven 400m races in 2019 including the UIL 6A – District 23 Championship where he clocked a personal best time at 48.25.

As a junior, he was a UIL 6A State Cross Country Championships qualifier after finishing second at the UIL 6A – District 23 Cross Country Championship and 13th in the regional meet. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic ending his track season early, Whitmarsh swept the 400m and 800m in all three of the meets he entered.

This past October, Whitmarsh claimed the 2020 UIL 6A – District 24 Cross Country Championship 5000m title with a time of 15:37.22. He finished top three in all six of the meets he entered in the fall.

