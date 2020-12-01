Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Industrial Engineering & Robotics make holiday gifts

The Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex is helping students use their skills to create holiday gifts
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD industrial engineering and robotics students recently found a fun way to use their skills to say thank you to some of our local leaders.

The group presented state representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal with engraved glass paperweights made in the Bryan career and technical education complex.

You can get your very own paperweight too! Or how about a mug? Maybe a metal water bottle?

Right now you can go online on the Bryan ISD website and purchase your own personalized gift this holiday season made by the industrial engineering and robotics students. Click here for the direct link to learn more.

