Tuesday: Coldest morning of the year (so far)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations, Brazos Valley! You’ve just weathered the coldest morning since late February of this year. The unofficial low of 29° at Easterwood Airport is actually a degree lower than the next lowest of 30, which we recorded the morning of Feburary 27. In other words, not only is this the coldest morning so far this season, but also this calendar year!

This makes the third freeze of the calendar year, if you include Monday evening, where we dipped down to 32 just ahead of midnight. More widespread 30s are expected to end the week, though many of us may avoid another freeze Thursday and Friday mornings.

Stay warm!

Definitely cold and I had to experience it for myself. I just got frost everywhere on the lawn however I'm not complaining. @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/Er8HDCBK2k — iRaven (@iRaven4522) December 1, 2020

