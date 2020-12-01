Advertisement

Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive

Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say two men are in custody after a shooting at apartments on Longmire Drive.

According to police, Melvin Parker, 20, was at the apartments to visit someone on November 15. After several residents made some rude comments, police say text message evidence shows Parker went to pick up Treyvon Scyrus, 19, and another man in Caldwell.

Police say when the group returned to the complex, they drove by and shot at the residents Parker saw earlier in the day. Those residents returned fire, hitting the third member of the group who was taken to the hospital. Police found holes in the apartments that matched Parker and Scyrus’ weapons.

Parker and Scyrus were arrested Monday and both charged with two counts of deadly conduct.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide
Provost Carol A. Fierke (left) Interim Provost Mark Weichold (right)
Texas A&M Provost leaving position Dec. 31, Interim Provost announced
Second fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival
CSISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school

Latest News

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
COVID in Context: Dec. 1
COVID in Context: Non-metropolitan, rural Texas areas are seeing more deaths than metro areas
Tuesday: Coldest morning of the year (so far)
COVID in Context: Dec. 1
COVID in Context: Dec. 1