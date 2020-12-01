Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say two men are in custody after a shooting at apartments on Longmire Drive.

According to police, Melvin Parker, 20, was at the apartments to visit someone on November 15. After several residents made some rude comments, police say text message evidence shows Parker went to pick up Treyvon Scyrus, 19, and another man in Caldwell.

Police say when the group returned to the complex, they drove by and shot at the residents Parker saw earlier in the day. Those residents returned fire, hitting the third member of the group who was taken to the hospital. Police found holes in the apartments that matched Parker and Scyrus’ weapons.

Parker and Scyrus were arrested Monday and both charged with two counts of deadly conduct.

