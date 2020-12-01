TxDOT awards College Station PD $40,000 grant for participating in Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation awarded the College Station Police Department a $40,000 grant for participating in its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The grant will allow CSPD officers to work on an overtime basis to specifically look for hazardous traffic violations, like running red lights or stop signs, texting while driving, and DWIs.

”This can be especially helpful during our peak times when patrol officers are oftentimes running across the city from call to call and don’t necessarily have the time to stop and address a more minor violation than the issue they’re responding to,” CSPD Officer Tristen Lopez said.

Officers will have a stronger patrol presence where these types of offenses occur most across the city.

“The way that our traffic unit operates is they analyze which intersections and stretches of roadway in College Station the most crashes occur using the state’s publicly available data,” Lopez said. “That’s where you’re going to find our motorcycle officers.”

Reducing the number of DWIs and property damage, injuries, and deaths resulting from those crashes is one of the major goals this grant will help officers achieve.

“This will help to not only detect and enforce that violation and hold people accountable, and stop them from driving while intoxicated, but also to increase the messages on what drunk driving is,” Lopez said. “If you feel the effects of alcohol, then you’re intoxicated in the state of Texas and you shouldn’t drive in a motor vehicle.”

CSPD also participated in STEP last year and years prior. Lopez says the grant money has made a significant difference in making College Station’s roads safer.

“It’s been shown that whenever you increase enforcement, it has an effect on the behavior of people who might commit those violations in those areas,” Lopez said. “If you see that we have additional resources available to address these hazardous violations, that has a multiplicative effect of not just addressing the violation itself, but also letting other people know that the police are out, and they’re looking for these violations and trying to keep the roads safer for all of us.”

Grant funding for the program began on October 1 and will continue through September 30, 2021.

