Wreaths Across America needs more sponsorships for local veteran graves

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wreaths Across America needs your help. They are lacking sponsorships for wreaths for veterans and Tuesday is the last day to donate.

There are 4,100 veterans graves in seven counties across the Brazos Valley and WAA is trying to cover all of them. A volunteer with the group says they are down 43 percent for donations this year.

Every holiday season, the wreaths helps serve as a reminder to families that their loved ones are not forgotten.

“We’re lacking about 1,200 to get to our 3,000 goal and it’s sad because we don’t want someone to walk up and go, ‘hey what about my son, what about my mom?’” said WAA Volunteer Co-Chair Ellen Fuller.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is tonight at midnight. Go to BrazosValleyWAA.org to purchase a wreath.

