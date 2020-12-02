Advertisement

Additional free COVID-19 testing days coming to Brazos County

After two days of testing were canceled, BCHD offers more days of testing
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Brazos County Health District had to cancel two days of COVID-19 testing at the Brazos Center, they have just announced another week of testing.

All test sites will offer drive-thru testing. Appointments to get tested are not mandatory but encouraged. You can register for an appointment 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time here. The test uses an oral swab and it is requested that you do not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting tested.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations:

BRAZOS CENTER (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan)

Dec. 3 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Dec. 4 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

CONNECTING POINT CHURCH (410 Harvey Road, College Station)

Dec. 2 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

Dec. 2 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Dec. 3 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Dec. 8 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Dec. 9 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Dec. 10 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Testing is available for anyone above the age of 5, or any child that can cough on command. You do not have to be symptomatic or a Brazos County resident to get tested. A picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification will be required. Results take 2-3 days to get back.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, click here.

