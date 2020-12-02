Another cold front day! Rain and a few storms through Wednesday afternoon

Midday brought temperatures near 60 and a few showers here and there on radar, especially east. Another damp, cloudy, and cool afternoon is on the way until we clear things out later this Wednesday. Keep the rain gear through the afternoon drive, but we’ll be saying hello to sunshine soon!

Wednesday’s activity looks to sit below the severe threshold, but if a few storms sit on the stronger side, we’ll mainly watch for wind gusts up to around 30-35 mph, lightning and some pockets of heavy rainfall. In terms of rainfall totals, a few tenths of an inch possible from Highway 6 and points east, with a few localized pockets of 1″ not out of the question along and east of I-45.

After the front moves through in the early afternoon, things will start to clear out in time for the afternoon drive. Cooler air filters in, which means temperatures are dropping through the overnight hours tonight. Bundle up as you’re headed out Thursday morning! We’ll walk out to temperatures in the 30s, and with a breezy wind, it will feel even chillier before the sunshine works in and takes us through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms through the early afternoon. Clearing skies late in the day. High: 62, falling to the 50s through the afternoon. Wind: SSE becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 55. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 34. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

