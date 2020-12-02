Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 91 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 867 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the patient was a female in her 70′s who was hospitalized. There have been 91 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,712 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

32 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,613 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 212 active probable cases and there have been 1,401 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,670. There have been 101,238 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 83 643 Brazos 867 9,670 Burleson 111 669 Grimes 139 1,388 Houston 126 576 Lee 41 229 Leon 41 449 Madison 62 869 Milam 12 643 Montgomery 3,502 18,183 Robertson 68 519 San Jacinto 2 257 Trinity 12 228 Walker 383 4,493 Waller 151 1,245 Washington 166 966

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 634 staffed hospital beds with 128 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 76 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 83 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 643 total cases and 548 recovered cases and 12 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 669 total cases, and 549 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 139 active cases. There have been 1,388 total cases, 1,209 recoveries and 40 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 576 total cases of COVID-19. There are 126 active cases and 435 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 299 cases, with 241 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Leon County currently has 41 active cases. The county has 449 total cases, with 392 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Madison County has reported 62 active cases. The county has a total of 869 cases with 793 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 643 total cases and 622 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,502 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 18,183 total cases and 11,079 recovered cases. There are currently 27 people hospitalized, and there have been 172 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 68 active COVID-19 cases, with 519 total cases. Currently, 443 patients have recovered and there has been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 257 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 383 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,493 total cases with 4,040 recoveries and 70 deaths.

Waller County currently has 151 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,245 total cases with 1,075 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 166 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 966 total cases with 747 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 149 active cases on Nov. 29.

Currently, the university has reported 3,811 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 1, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 188,984 active cases and 976,517 recoveries. There have been 1,184,250 total cases reported and 10,870,202 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 21,549 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 191,513 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 1 at 8:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

