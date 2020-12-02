BackPack program in need of money for food insecure students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Along with food donations, monetary donations go a long way towards helping kids in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s BackPack Program serves 2,100 students in 42 schools across six counties. It works to serve targeted areas that are more vulnerable.

This year, the need is high.

“Over 90 percent of our student body is economically disadvantaged,” said Neal Elementary School counselor Sarah D’Olivera. “That is the really sad part, when you have to say no but you can put them on the wait list. We are just very limited on what we can do.”

D’Olivera sees the need of her students every single day.

“The reality of going home and not having food is very real for most of our students,” D’Olivera continues. “When you think about the trickle down affect, it carries over into everything. Not just their development, but their ability to attend to tasks at school and do well at school.”

Volunteers at the Brazos Valley Food Bank strive to put six meals and two snacks inside each bag for kids over the weekend. But the pandemic has made that difficult.

“You know that the school districts, some of them are doing remote learning,” said the Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Manager Shannon Avila. “One of the ideas of BackPack is that you’re reaching children where they already are, but if they’re remote learning, then they’re not already there. So that creates another barrier.”

Avila says the need for food grows a little more each year. This year, one of their struggles is affording all of the food for area students.

“The prices of food that we’re buying have been increasing. It’s harder to get a variety of food,” Avila said.

At Neal Elementary, they’re at their limit. Right now, 45 students are in the program this year, but administration says there’s more who need help.

“I think it gives them a sense of security concerning food. At least they have something,” D’Olivera said.

The food bank distributes 48,000 bags to students a year. Please consider giving online to the BackPack Program at BVFB.org.

