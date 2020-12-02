Brazos Valley Food Bank purchasing more food due to pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank can stretch a dollar better than any of our coupon-clipping friends.

“In general, we can take a dollar and secure five meals or six pounds of food,” said executive director Theresa Mangapora.

“Since COVID-19 hit it’s not as great as it used to be, to be honest with you,” she said. In normal years, the money helps them buy things that didn’t get donated. This year, Mangapora said they’re using every dollar they can just to get some of the basics.

“There hasn’t been as much food from the government. The supply from the public has just stopped,” she explained. Any given year, their food supply is about 15% purchased goods. In 2020, they’re entering the 30-40% range. Mangapora says that might be from confusion surrounding how the virus is transmitted on food and packaging.

“We know that transmission is a lot less from food and surfaces. So, we really would like people to give. We didn’t know that in the beginning.”

Mangapora said food donations are starting to pick back up, and they’re really looking for the things they used to warn people from donating; canned corn and green beans. During the pandemic, the need for food is so high it’s costing the food bank more money just to buy the basics.

“We’re all getting those [basics] at the grocery stores. The priority right now is for that supply,” said Mangapora.

COVID-19 is even impacting how much he food bank spends on volunteers.

“We’re buying the surgical blue masks that people are familiar with that are disposable,” Mangapora said.

“We’re supplying them to volunteers so they don’t have to bring their own.”

All in an effort to keep everyone safe and still help those in need. Mangapora knows how the Brazos Valley can rise to meet any challenge.

“When I talk about this I get really emotional because it’s overwhelming how much money, and pennies that have been mailed in envelopes, and dollar bills, and notes ‘I just got furloughed but I wanna give a dollar’. Just tremendous, tremendous honorable acts of kindness that I can’t forget about and will never forget about.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.