Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of N Washington Avenue.

Officers told our reporter on scene that one man was shot and taken to the hospital with “significant injuries.”

A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.

December 2, 2020

