Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue

N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of N Washington Avenue.

Officers told our reporter on scene that one man was shot and taken to the hospital with “significant injuries.”

A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.

