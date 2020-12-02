Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of N Washington Avenue.
Officers told our reporter on scene that one man was shot and taken to the hospital with “significant injuries.”
A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made.
Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.
