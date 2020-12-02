Advertisement

Caldwell mother asks thief to return “Timmy the Christmas Elf” and restore a family holiday tradition

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a holiday tradition Ashley Mantey’s three children look forward to each year, especially her 8-year-old son Maverick.

Timmy the Christmas Elf makes an appearance every December at the Mantey home to spread some holiday cheer in unique ways only he knows how.

“Timmy has been into some very interesting, troubling things in our house,” Mantey said. “From toilet paper pulled around the house, to driving the cat and the dog crazy, to getting into my daughter’s makeup and writing all over the mirror. We’ve had some adventures with Timmy.”

But that tradition might be in jeopardy this season. When Mantey went to her storage unit so the family could begin decorating their house for Christmas over the holiday weekend, she found the locks had been cut. Along with Timmy, Mantey says the thief took some of this year’s gifts and ornaments made by the kids over the years.

“When he found out last night that he was gone, he just busted out crying,” Mantey said. “We got him shortly after me and his dad split, so it was a new tradition that me and my daughters kind of created for him, and every day he looked forward to looking towards Timmy.”

Mantey says she’s heartbroken for her son and the fact that priceless family decorations are gone.

“You can never put a value on something that your children come up to you and say, ‘Here mama, look what I made you,’ from their footprints to their hand prints and their thumbprints, and everything else,” Mantey said. “Every holiday, my daughters have seen me pick up their handmade ornament, or they’ll bring it to me, and I always had a place for it on the tree. I was always so excited about it.”

Mantey still holds out a little hope the thief will feel some of that holiday spirit and make amends by bringing back the things that can never be replaced.

“I know some of us, we just want those valuable things from our children back,” Mantey said. “I’m not worried about the monetary value. I just want the little things like Timmy returned. Bring Timmy home.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue

Latest News

The airport's director of security says about 222 people flew out of Easterwood the Tuesday and...
Easterwood Airport sees roughly the same Thanksgiving traffic this year as it did in 2019
Giving Tuesday helps provide essential funding for local nonprofits.
Giving Tuesday helps provide local nonprofits with essential funding after tough year
Caldwell mother pleads for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
Caldwell mother pleads for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
Texas A&M students create hands-free door opener you use with your feet
Texas A&M students create hands-free door opener you use with your feet