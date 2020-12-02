Caldwell mother asks thief to return “Timmy the Christmas Elf” and restore a family holiday tradition

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a holiday tradition Ashley Mantey’s three children look forward to each year, especially her 8-year-old son Maverick.

Timmy the Christmas Elf makes an appearance every December at the Mantey home to spread some holiday cheer in unique ways only he knows how.

“Timmy has been into some very interesting, troubling things in our house,” Mantey said. “From toilet paper pulled around the house, to driving the cat and the dog crazy, to getting into my daughter’s makeup and writing all over the mirror. We’ve had some adventures with Timmy.”

But that tradition might be in jeopardy this season. When Mantey went to her storage unit so the family could begin decorating their house for Christmas over the holiday weekend, she found the locks had been cut. Along with Timmy, Mantey says the thief took some of this year’s gifts and ornaments made by the kids over the years.

“When he found out last night that he was gone, he just busted out crying,” Mantey said. “We got him shortly after me and his dad split, so it was a new tradition that me and my daughters kind of created for him, and every day he looked forward to looking towards Timmy.”

Mantey says she’s heartbroken for her son and the fact that priceless family decorations are gone.

“You can never put a value on something that your children come up to you and say, ‘Here mama, look what I made you,’ from their footprints to their hand prints and their thumbprints, and everything else,” Mantey said. “Every holiday, my daughters have seen me pick up their handmade ornament, or they’ll bring it to me, and I always had a place for it on the tree. I was always so excited about it.”

Mantey still holds out a little hope the thief will feel some of that holiday spirit and make amends by bringing back the things that can never be replaced.

“I know some of us, we just want those valuable things from our children back,” Mantey said. “I’m not worried about the monetary value. I just want the little things like Timmy returned. Bring Timmy home.”

