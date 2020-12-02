Advertisement

College Station advances to regional finals with 5 set win over Friendswood

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Friendswood 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-10 in the regional semifinals at the Merrell Center Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars had a 12-8 lead in the 1st set before the Mustangs came back to win in the most lopsided game of the night 25-16. College Station then took a 2-1 set lead with close victories in both games. Friendswood forced a game 5 and took an 8-4 lead in the 5th set. The Lady Cougars went on a 5-1 run and finished strong to win 15-10.

College Station is headed to the 5A regional finals for the first time in program history (The Lady Cougars previously made the 3A state tournament in 2013). College Station will play Fulshear on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Merrell Center in Katy with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue

Latest News

2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Host Tarleton State on Wednesday
College Station Lady Cougars win District 19-5A opener over Rudder 71-59
College Station Lady Cougars win District 19-5A opener over Rudder 71-59
Aggies Host Tarleton State on Wednesday
Aggies Host Tarleton State on Wednesday