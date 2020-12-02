College Station advances to regional finals with 5 set win over Friendswood

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Friendswood 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-10 in the regional semifinals at the Merrell Center Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars had a 12-8 lead in the 1st set before the Mustangs came back to win in the most lopsided game of the night 25-16. College Station then took a 2-1 set lead with close victories in both games. Friendswood forced a game 5 and took an 8-4 lead in the 5th set. The Lady Cougars went on a 5-1 run and finished strong to win 15-10.

College Station is headed to the 5A regional finals for the first time in program history (The Lady Cougars previously made the 3A state tournament in 2013). College Station will play Fulshear on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Merrell Center in Katy with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.