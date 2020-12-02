Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars win District 19-5A opener over Rudder 71-59

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - District 19-5A tipped off girls’ basketball action with a top 10 showdown as 3rd ranked College Station hosted No. 10 Rudder Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars were able to extend a 40-33 halftime lead into a 15 point 4th quarter advantage as College Station beat the Lady Rangers 71-59.

College Station will travel to A&M Consolidated High School on Friday to take on the Lady Tigers while Rudder will host Magnolia. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.

