Convicted burglar arrested for string of Bryan car break-ins

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man who was convicted of burglarizing vehicles in 2012 was arrested after stealing from six victims in the Wheeler Ridge and Tiffany Park areas.

According to authorities, a homeowner reached out to police around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning saying his vehicle was just broken into in the 4500 block of Kingsdale Drive and they caught the suspect on home surveillance video. While officers were responding there was a separate robbery reported with a suspect getting away in a Dodge Avenger.

An officer saw that Avenger nearby on Boonville Road a short time later. The driver, Skylar Burrell, 30, refused to pull over and led officers on a chase. He ultimately crashed on Green Valley Drive.

Officers say they found stolen property from six different victims including wallets, credit cards, cameras, and a handgun inside the car.

Burrell is charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a handgun, evading arrest, burglary of a habitation, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

