Advertisement

Convicted burglar arrested for string of Bryan car break-ins

Officers say they found stolen property from six different victims in the suspect’s car
Skylar Burrell, 30
Skylar Burrell, 30(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man who was convicted of burglarizing vehicles in 2012 was arrested after stealing from six victims in the Wheeler Ridge and Tiffany Park areas.

According to authorities, a homeowner reached out to police around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning saying his vehicle was just broken into in the 4500 block of Kingsdale Drive and they caught the suspect on home surveillance video. While officers were responding there was a separate robbery reported with a suspect getting away in a Dodge Avenger.

An officer saw that Avenger nearby on Boonville Road a short time later. The driver, Skylar Burrell, 30, refused to pull over and led officers on a chase. He ultimately crashed on Green Valley Drive.

Officers say they found stolen property from six different victims including wallets, credit cards, cameras, and a handgun inside the car.

Burrell is charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a handgun, evading arrest, burglary of a habitation, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Additional free COVID-19 testing days coming to Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases
BackPack program in need of money for food insecure students
KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
DONATE NOW: 25th Annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive