DONATE NOW: 25th Annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Help feed our friends and neighbors in need this holiday season.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. As the family of KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us today for the 25th annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive.
Click here to donate online, or text KBTXFFF to 313131 to donate from your cell phone.
More than ever, our friends and neighbors need help making sure they know where their next meal is coming from. COVID-19 has caused unprecedented demand at the Brazos Valley Food Bank and local food pantries.
As COVID-19 and related shutdowns took their toll on the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley Food Bank stepped up to the challenge, delivering, providing, and distributing 36% more food.
Without the challenges of COVID-19, one out of every five people in the Brazos Valley struggles with food insecurity. Among children, more than 50% don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and nearly one-third of seniors deal with the challenges of hunger.
We’ll be live from across the Brazos Valley throughout the day as we work to alleviate that hunger in the Brazos Valley. Donate now online, where the food bank can stretch your dollar dramatically, or shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort. Together we can make a difference.
Donate nonperishable items in person until 7 p.m. at our socially-distanced donation centers in:
- Bryan at the Brazos Center
- Caldwell at St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall
- Franklin at the Pridgeon Community Center
- Hearne at the Hearne Railroad Depot
- Madisonville at the Son-Shine Outreach Center
- Navasota at Mid-South Synergy
Donate items including:
- Beans (canned or dried)
- Vegetables (canned)
- Canned Meats
- Cereal (family or individual size)
- Cereal Bars
- Chili
- Coffee
- Diapers (child & adult)
- Flour
- Fruits (canned)
- Mac n’ Cheese
- Fruit cups (shelf-stable)
- Granola Bars
- Jam/Jelly
- Juice Boxes (individual size)
- Ketchup & Mustard
- Oatmeal
- Paper Towels
- Peanut Butter
- Pudding (shelf-stable)
- Rice
- Ravioli
- Pasta
- Sugar
- Soup (regular and pop-top)
- Toilet Paper
- Tuna (regular and pop-top)
- Tuna/Chicken Salad kits
- Bottled Water
