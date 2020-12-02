Easterwood Airport sees roughly the same Thanksgiving traffic this year as it did in 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easterwood Airport experienced roughly the same amount of traveler traffic over the Thanksgiving weekend compared to 2019, according to airport officials.

Ryan Clements, who is the director of security at Easterwood Airport, says they had about 222 people fly out of their terminals on both the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which is about the same number as last year. He says just shy of 5,000 passengers flew out of the airport throughout all of November of last year.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people not travel for traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, Clements says he wasn’t surprised that the number of people who boarded airplanes at Easterwood remained about the same.

“I wasn’t surprised once we were told we were going to have students on campus,” Clements said. “The holiday season, students flying home, drive our numbers. The day-to-day operations, it’s our business folks that drive our numbers here at Easterwood Airport, but when it comes time for student holiday breaks, those students wanting to go back home really push our numbers.”

While the number of Thanksgiving travelers can’t be used to predict the amount of December holiday travel, Clements says he does expect to see fewer people in and out of the airport to close out the year due to changes at Texas A&M caused by the pandemic.

“Because the university has adapted that new holiday schedule, the students are not going to be coming back like they typically do in a normal year,” Clements said. “I don’t foresee our numbers being as high this Christmas.”

More people are booking flights out of Easterwood in comparison to other airports across the country, Clements says, based on enplanement percentages released by American Airlines each month. That figure measures the percentage of available seats filled on each outgoing flight.

“Last I checked, the national average was about 52 or 53 percent, and we’re over that,” Clements said. “We’re doing well here, in the eyes of at least American Airlines, in terms of the numbers I’ve seen.”

Clements says no matter how many travelers decide to book flights out of Easterwood through the end of the holidays, they’ll have no problem getting everyone where they need to go safely.

“We’ve been doing this since January when that first suspected case came through our airport,” Clements said. “We have upped our cleanliness measures, increased the number of hand sanitizing stations, done cleanings after every flight, and the airlines of course have their own sanitary measures they’re doing to make sure the airlines are maintaining those standards as well.”

