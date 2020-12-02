Giving Tuesday helps provide local nonprofits with essential funding after tough year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event to support nonprofits throughout the community is a day that some local nonprofits say is essential in helping them operate this year.

Scotty’s House Executive Director Cary Baker says this money helps them keep their lights on and doors open.

“By supporting our work, we are making sure that a child gets safety, they have healing provided for those victims of child abuse,” said Baker.

Scotty’s House, like many other local nonprofits, had to cancel its annual charity event in the spring because of COVID-19.

Days like Tuesday are big, to help make sure they can still help local children who have experienced trauma.

“Our services are utilized when there has been an outcry of child abuse, and that could be sexual abuse or physical abuse. Law enforcement and CPS make contact with us, and that child comes in and we have a variety of services that we provide,” said Baker.

Unbound BCS is a local nonprofit that is working to end human trafficking in Brazos County. Executive Director Amanda Buenger says this funding will help them continue to provide on-scene services along with long-term assistance.

“It’s long-term case management and care, so we are investing in people’s lives for the long-haul. So with that comes the need for extra funding to provide resources for those individuals to get the help that they need,” said Buenger.

When Unbound arrives on the scene to help, they come with a bag of essentials like clothes, a toothbrush, and shoes. All things that Buenger says are purchased with money donated or granted to them.

Unbound BCS also works to prevent human trafficking with informational courses.

“We couldn’t do this work without our supporters. It does take money to provide resources for individuals who were trying to get out of a life of abuse. It does take funding to help out with resources for the community to educate and prevent this from ever happening in the first place,” said Buenger.

For more information on how to support Scotty’s House, click here. For more information on how to support Unbound BCS, click here.

