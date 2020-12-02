Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas Dec. 14

They will be distributed to qualifying providers in Texas who will administer the vaccine based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allotted over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the State of Texas.

According to Abbott, the vaccines should begin arriving in Texas during the week of Dec. 14. They will be distributed to qualifying providers in Texas who will administer the vaccine based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles decided on by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP).

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Additional allotments may be made later in December, but it is expected that more vaccines will arrive in January and the following months.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Brazos Valley Food Bank purchasing more food due to pandemic
Brazos Valley Food Bank purchasing more food due to pandemic
Volunteers for The Bridge Ministries help load a client's vehicle at it's drive-thru food pantry.
These Brazos County food pantries offer help to our hungry neighbors
The Bridge Ministries is one of six food pantries in Brazos County
File Photo: Texas prison
Texas to shutter 3 more prisons as units face critical staffing shortages