Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas Dec. 14

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allotted over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the State of Texas.

According to Abbott, the vaccines should begin arriving in Texas during the week of Dec. 14. They will be distributed to qualifying providers in Texas who will administer the vaccine based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles decided on by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP).

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Additional allotments may be made later in December, but it is expected that more vaccines will arrive in January and the following months.

