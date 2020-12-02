Make way for a chilly start Thursday

A few rounds of showers continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon as a cold front pushes east. We’ll watch for a few pockets of heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder before the day is done, but the rain chances diminish through the evening hours, with most of the activity fizzling out by 7 p.m.

Cooler air filters in and skies start to clear through the overnight, meaning a chilly start is in store Thursday morning. Bundle up the kids as you take them out to the bus stop! Temperatures will sit in the mid 30s for most, and with a northwesterly breeze on hand, wind chills will fall into the 20s during the early morning hours. Patchy frost is possible, and for rural areas and a few spots in our northern counties, plan on covering up the sensitive plants again as temperatures dip to or slightly below the freezing mark.

The sunshine starts to work back in Thursday with a cooler day in store. We’ll keep the trend of waking up in the mid 30s and topping off in the mid 50s for the next few days, with a nice stretch of that holiday feel through the weekend.

Wednesday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 36. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 54. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.