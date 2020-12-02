New tax change comes just in time for Giving Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tis the season to give to your favorite local charity and non-profit. This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day touted as an opportunity for individuals to give back to their community and show the power of love and generosity in the lives of others.

Giving is also a way to receive a little money back from Uncle Sam come tax filing season.

In March Congress passed and the president ultimately signed the CARES ACT into law. One provision of the new law allows for taxpayers to deduct an additional $300 for charitable contributions even if they do not itemize their tax returns for 2020.

Ed Slovacek a CPA in Bryan says the tax break could be beneficial depending on your tax bracket and filing status.

“So it will allow you for a single person to have a $12,300 standard deduction rather than just the $12,000,” said Slovacek.

The benefit also applies to spouses filing jointly. The CPA also says that it is important to keep good records when claiming these deductions.

“If you’re giving clothes, you’re giving furniture the more valuable you think it is a good idea to take pictures and attach that to your copy of donation receipt just in case there is some question from the IRS,” said Slovacek.

Patricia Gerling, president of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley says she hopes the added tax benefits will motivate people to continue to support the community through giving.

“It allows an individual to share their time, their talents or their resources in the betterment of society and the community that we all love,” said Gerling.

Slovacek says before making a donation you should do your research. He says you should use the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search (formerly Select Check) to verify that the non-profit or charity that you wish to donate to is reputable and in good status. Slovacek also says it’s a good idea to seek professional help because the tax law can be confusing.

“A lot of the rules you may have some familiarity with, but not the complete requirement to be able to support your deduction or report your income,” said Slovacek.

To find out more on the CARES Act and how it impacts your charitable giving click here.

To check the status of a non-profit or charity click here.

