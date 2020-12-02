Next cold sweeps rain & storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley woke to freezing temperatures and a heavy frost Tuesday morning. Cloud cover for all and showers for some start the day Wednesday.

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is expected to do so between the hours of 11am (west) and 4pm (east). As the next round of chilly air arrives, scattered morning rain will turn into the potential for a quick line of rain and isolated strong thunderstorms through the afternoon hours.

Current pass at what PinPoint Radar may look like through the day Wednesday:



Quick line of rain & isolated storms possible as your next cold front arrives.

Timeline: 11am - 4pm #bcstx pic.twitter.com/dVcdLgmx26 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 2, 2020

Since this is a quick turn around to prime the atmosphere for that rain and thunderstorm chance, low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will likely be lacking. That means severe weather is not anticipated. Still, storms may be elevated which could produce a few areas of stronger activity, especially for those east of the Navasota River. Should a storm need extra attention, the main concerns would be:

Gusty wind in excess of 30-35 mph

Non-severe hail between pea and penny size

Lightning

Brief heavy downpours that could lead to very short-fused street ponding

Rainfall totals are expected between a few tenths of an inch for those further west to as much as 1″ of rain for those closer to and east of I-45.

As the rain ends, brisk north-northwest winds will blow through the Brazos Valley as high as 25-30mph at times. Temperatures are expected to drop from the low and mid-60s at midday to the mid-50s by 4-5pm. Factor that wind in and it will feel like the 40s by sunset, across much of the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday's cold front is expected to drop temperatures across the Brazos Valley through the afternoon and evening hours. (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.