Advertisement

San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK

It’s not legal to smoke marijuana outside
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside apartments.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — City officials in San Francisco have banned all tobacco smoking inside apartments, citing concerns about secondhand smoke. But lighting up a joint inside? That’s still allowed.

The Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve the ordinance making San Francisco the largest city in the country to ban tobacco smoking inside apartments, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original proposal sought to ban residents from smoking marijuana in their apartments, but supervisors voted to exclude marijuana after cannabis activists said the law would take away their only legal place to smoke. It’s illegal under state law to smoke cannabis in public places.

“Unlike tobacco smokers who could still leave their apartments to step out to the curb or smoke in other permitted outdoor smoking areas, cannabis users would have no such legal alternatives,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who wrote the amendment to exempt cannabis.

San Francisco now joins 63 California cities and counties with such a ban.

Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes. Supporters said it’s important to protect the health of nonsmokers — particularly low-income residents who live in dense apartment buildings.

Cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 people per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department of Public Health will be responsible for enforcing the new law. Under the ordinance, the department must first try to educate violators and help smokers quit. Repeat offenders could be fined $1,000 a day but can not be evicted for a smoking violation.

The ordinance must pass a second vote of the board next week and the mayor must sign it. Once that happens, the new law would go into effect 30 days later.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump unspools unsubstantiated voter fraud charges
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA