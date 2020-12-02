Advertisement

Son-Shine Outreach Center supporting meal needs of Madison County residents

The KBTX Food For Families food drive supports residents in the Madisonville area.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The needs of Madison County residents continue to grow during the pandemic. The Son-Shine Outreach Center is their local one-stop shop for food pantry and other necessities. KBTX’s Food For Families Food Drive supports the center’s efforts each year.

Madison County residents have a place to turn to if they’re hungry or need a little extra help.

“They have been such a blessing to me, ok. Without them I really couldn’t tell you exactly where I would be today,” said Sarah Shrout. She is one of the hundreds of Son-Shine Outreach Center clients.

She also uses food from their pantry to feed other seniors several times a month.

”We call them, ‘The family,’ I feed and make meals for them two, at least two times, a month there’s an elderly division. Son-Shine has been so helpful to me,” Shrout said.

”We were over 550 clients for November which has been a huge jump for us, we’re normally around 350,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Director.

Wamsley said the need has grown during the pandemic.

”We’re just kind of a once-stop shop. We try to meet the needs of the people in Madison County,” Wamsley said.

Volunteers like Lorraine Coleman say the annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive and donations from others, are important for their work.

”You still look at the positive side of things and go and try to do your best to help others. You know the Bible says, ‘Let others see Jesus in me’,” said Coleman.

Madisonville Mayor Bill Parten said residents in the community have been impacted during the economic downturn.

“I think this year we have a greater need than we have in the past because of the different circumstances that we faced this year,” said Parten. “There’s a lot of people in need and I hope that our community supports that need. We need to take care of those in need and things you know a lot of us are very fortunate.”

Shrout and others are thankful for the ministry of the Son-Shine Outreach Center.

”Giving us food, they give us clothing. I mean all you have to be is in need and come and ask them and they will help you out,” said Shrout.

KBTX will be at the Son-Shine Outreach Center Wednesday for our annual food drive.

It’s located at Highway 75 and Collard Street in Madisonville.

The center said one pantry item they run out of regularly is canned meat.

For more on how to participate in the 2020 KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, click here.

