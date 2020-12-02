Advertisement

Texas A&M students create door opener designed to stop spread of germs

“To decrease the spread of germs, one door at a time”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Burt, Jorge Arroyo and Jack Cooper are the Texas A&M students who have teamed up to fulfill their mission to decrease the spread of germs, one door at a time here in the Brazos Valley.

Their product is called the Sanitary Pull. It’s a hands-free door opener you use with your foot. The Aggies say this product is different than others on the market because it is said to reduce the strain put on your foot when in operation. The entrepreneurs say their goal is to help reduce the spread of germs, diseases and viruses so everyone can get back to their normal routine in a safe and sanitary manner.

“We think it’s necessary for customers, for staff, for anyone that’s in public to have the option to either not have to use their hands after washing them in the bathroom or keeping them off of door handles that could possibly be contaminated,” said Austin Burt.

The sanitary pull is already being used in the Brazos Valley by a few restaurants and stores including Napa Flats Wood in College Station, The Stella Southern Cafe, and Harvey Washbangers. Tom Kenney, founder of Napa Flats, says he just wanted to do what he could to keep his customers and staff safe as he demonstrated the sanitary pull for customers on Tuesday afternoon.

To find out more about the Sanitary Pull click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue

Latest News

The airport's director of security says about 222 people flew out of Easterwood the Tuesday and...
Easterwood Airport sees roughly the same Thanksgiving traffic this year as it did in 2019
Timmy's appearance causing holiday hijinks around the Mantey household has been a Christmas...
Caldwell mother asks thief to return “Timmy the Christmas Elf” and restore a family holiday tradition
Giving Tuesday helps provide essential funding for local nonprofits.
Giving Tuesday helps provide local nonprofits with essential funding after tough year
Caldwell mother pleads for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
Caldwell mother pleads for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
Texas A&M students create hands-free door opener you use with your feet
Texas A&M students create hands-free door opener you use with your feet