Texas A&M students create door opener designed to stop spread of germs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Burt, Jorge Arroyo and Jack Cooper are the Texas A&M students who have teamed up to fulfill their mission to decrease the spread of germs, one door at a time here in the Brazos Valley.

Their product is called the Sanitary Pull. It’s a hands-free door opener you use with your foot. The Aggies say this product is different than others on the market because it is said to reduce the strain put on your foot when in operation. The entrepreneurs say their goal is to help reduce the spread of germs, diseases and viruses so everyone can get back to their normal routine in a safe and sanitary manner.

“We think it’s necessary for customers, for staff, for anyone that’s in public to have the option to either not have to use their hands after washing them in the bathroom or keeping them off of door handles that could possibly be contaminated,” said Austin Burt.

The sanitary pull is already being used in the Brazos Valley by a few restaurants and stores including Napa Flats Wood in College Station, The Stella Southern Cafe, and Harvey Washbangers. Tom Kenney, founder of Napa Flats, says he just wanted to do what he could to keep his customers and staff safe as he demonstrated the sanitary pull for customers on Tuesday afternoon.

