These Brazos County food pantries offer help to our hungry neighbors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are six food pantries in Brazos County offering to help feed hungry residents here at home.

The Bridge Ministries has a drive-thru food distribution every Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They’re located at 408 E. 24th Street in Bryan. They serve all Texas residents and require a photo I.D. and proof of residency in Texas. Clients are asked to fill out an application with their personal and household information. Clients can receive free food one time per month. For more information call 979-704-6037.

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station The Salvation Army helps cure hunger daily by providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. This includes homeless people of all ages, as well as individuals and families who may be down on their luck and in need of some extra assistance. In 2019, The Salvation Army of BCS has provided more than 370,000 pounds of food to nearly 14,000 hungry individuals. For more information call 979-361-0618 or click here.

Lincoln House of Hope They are open the second Friday of every month from 8:30-10 am. If someone needs food then they can come to the monthly distribution to receive food. You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to participate.

Lee Chapel United Methodist Church This is a food pantry that has been serving the community for more than two decades. It’s located at 903 N Washington Avenue in Bryan. For more information call 979-703-8816.

First Baptist Church of College Station The food pantry at First Baptist Church College Station is open every Tuesday morning. They begin registering people at 7:00 a.m. and continue until about 10:00 a.m. when they begin distributing food. Anyone who needs food is welcome to just show up and register any Tuesday morning before 10:00 a.m. For more information call 979-696-7000. They are located at 2300 Welsh Ave.

Brazos Church Pantry The Church Pantry serves over 10,000 families, consisting of over 35,000 individuals, per year. They distribute over 730,000 pounds of food in a year. The Brazos Church Pantry is a volunteer-led organization consisting of over 100 volunteers and is supported by 30 area churches and many generous individuals and organizations in the community. Assistance is available once per month for each family. The Brazos Church Pantry only provides food for those living in Brazos County. For more information click here or call 979-822-2660.

