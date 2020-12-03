Accused Hensel Park shooter indicted on multiple charges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of shooting another man at Hensel Park and then firing at a law enforcement officer has been indicted on multiple charges, KBTX has confirmed.

Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 22, is indicted on charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm.

In October, police say Wynn shot another man at Hensel Park. After that shooting, he fired multiple shots at a Brazos County Deputy Constable who was responding to the original shooting call. The deputy constable was not hurt.

The victim of the shooting survived but it’s never been made clear the motive for the shooting.

Wynn remains in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling half a million dollars.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.