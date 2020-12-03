Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Basketball Gets Four ESPN Televised Games

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball to have four Southeastern Conference games televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU the SEC on Thursday.

The Aggies have three games versus Mississippi State (1/17), Arkansas (2/14) and South Carolina (2/28) to be featured on ESPN2. A&M’s league opener against Tennessee (12/31) can be watched on ESPNU.

All ESPN games are home games for the Maroon & White, and all four opponents are currently receiving votes or are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Date Ranking Opponent TV Designation Time (CT)

12/31 RV Tennessee ESPNU 6 p.m.

1/17 No. 6 Mississippi State ESPN2 12 p.m.

2/14 No. 16 Arkansas ESPN2 2 p.m.

2/28 No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 1 p.m.

Four Aggies completed 2020 SEC career tour
Texas A&M Football
Wrecking Crew Legend Steve Solari Passes Away
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies get by Tarleton State 73-66
