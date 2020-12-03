Advertisement

Catholic Charities helps families with free diapers, hygiene kits

Catholic Charities hosted a drive-thru where families in need could get diapers and hygiene...
Catholic Charities hosted a drive-thru where families in need could get diapers and hygiene kits Thursday morning.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a long line Thursday morning at Catholic Charities in Bryan. Dozens of cars were there waiting for some free supplies. They were handing out diapers and hygiene kits for families in need.

This marks their second drive-thru event. They promised to do another one before the end of the year after their first in September.

“It’s a great need, especially during this pandemic. It’s been an issue with people that usually are not struggling now are struggling with finances so this is a great help to our community,” said Manuelita Myers, a financial case manager with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities also has other services that can help those struggling with anxiety over COVID-19 including low-cost telephone and virtual counseling services for kids and adults.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas Dec. 14
Skylar Burrell, 30
Convicted burglar arrested for string of Bryan car break-ins
Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
File Photo: Texas prison
Texas to shutter 3 more prisons as units face critical staffing shortages

Latest News

Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County
From the Ground Up: Preserving and Securing Food and Beyond
From the Ground Up: Preserving and Securing Food and Beyond
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience