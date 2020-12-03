Catholic Charities helps families with free diapers, hygiene kits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a long line Thursday morning at Catholic Charities in Bryan. Dozens of cars were there waiting for some free supplies. They were handing out diapers and hygiene kits for families in need.

This marks their second drive-thru event. They promised to do another one before the end of the year after their first in September.

“It’s a great need, especially during this pandemic. It’s been an issue with people that usually are not struggling now are struggling with finances so this is a great help to our community,” said Manuelita Myers, a financial case manager with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities also has other services that can help those struggling with anxiety over COVID-19 including low-cost telephone and virtual counseling services for kids and adults.

