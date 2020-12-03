Chilly December Days

Winter is still officially 17 days away, but don’t tell Mother Nature that. Wednesday’s cold front was the insurance to keep a winter chill in the Brazos Valley as we close out the week and head for the weekend. Did your plants survive the big freeze / frost earlier this week? Keep them protected. Most miss a freeze for the next few nights, but temperatures will be cold enough for a light frost both Friday and Saturday morning. Afternoon highs are headed for the upper 50s to low 60s through the first part of the upcoming week.

A weather maker that brings snow to the higher elevations of Mexico in the coming days (yes! snow!) will sweep across Texas this week. No snow for the Brazos Valley, but we will find a cloudier sky cover us up Saturday. A light rain may try to fall from that mid-level cloud cover, but the air throughout the atmosphere will be too dry for it. Any drops that head south are expected to evaporate before reaching the ground. Next shot at rain may likely will not come until late next week when there is a shot at another big front to arrive in the Brazos Valley.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Patchy frost. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 35. Patchy frost. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. High: 60. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

