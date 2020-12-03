Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 19
Two arrested for November shooting on Longmire Drive
N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases

Latest News

Our Food for Families Food Drive is a giving tradition — and an important effort to help keep...
More than $218,000 donated during 25th KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
These Brazos County food pantries offer help to our hungry neighbors
These Brazos County food pantries offer help to our hungry neighbors
JBG Plumbing offering free faucet covers as winter months approach
JBG Plumbing offering free faucet covers as winter months approach
25th Annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive wraps up
25th Annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive wraps up