Four Aggies completed 2020 SEC career tour

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M student-athletes Tina Christie (Equestrian), Mikey Hoehner (Baseball), Jean Jenkins (Women’s Track & Field) and Tatiana Makarova (Women’s Tennis) wrapped up the SEC Career Tour on Thursday.

The SEC Career Tour, which included participation by 67 student-athletes from all 14 SEC universities, is a three-day program that provides a learning experience for student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. Student-athletes connected with human resource recruiters and submitted resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gained valuable knowledge of professional branding.

“The SEC Career Tour was a great opportunity for me to learn about the business world, the importance of relationships and how to build my personal brand,” Hoehner said. “I better suited about life after college and I’m very thankful that I had the chance to be a part of the experience.”

This year marked the fifth consecutive year the conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate, it was the first year to be held in a virtual format.

Executives at several corporations in the Atlanta area including Cox Communications, The Atlanta Hawks and Chick-fil-A met with the student-athletes. Growing Leaders served as the SEC Career Tour host.

The three-day program began with a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday. The group also learned from former SEC Career Tour participants about their preparation, unique experiences and how they leveraged relationships to obtain employment. On Wednesday, the group met with Randy Hain of Serviam Partners. He discussed ways to build effective business relationships and how to improve the quality and quantity of business relationships through authenticity, curiosity and other proven best practices.

On the final day of the Career Tour, Kevin DeShazo of Fieldhouse Media led a discussion on leveraging personal brand and social media to land a job and become more attractive to organizations. The group also heard a presentation from Dr. Tim Elmore of Growing Leaders, Inc.

