Free mobile COVID-19 testing in Brazos County expanded into next week

Free mobile testing will be available Friday in Bryan and next week in College Station.
Free mobile testing will be available Friday in Bryan and next week in College Station.
Free mobile testing will be available Friday in Bryan and next week in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to bring additional testing to Brazos County.   Efforts will continue to bring additional testing to our community.

FREE COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations.

BRAZOS CENTER (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan)

December 4 (11 am-7 pm)

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 8 (11 am-7 pm)

December 9 (11 am-7 pm)

December 10 (11 am-7 pm)

To register in advance, visit the following link.  This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· No appointment needed.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab.  Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.  More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org

