From the Ground Up: Preserving and Securing Food and Beyond

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electron Beam Processing is used to clean and preserve food for astronauts, and in the future, will be used more and more for our food safety and security here at home. Scientists at Texas A&M hope to use this technology for even more than food.

“We harness electrons to clean, heal, feed, and shape this world and beyond,” is the slogan Suresh Pillai and his crew at the center of Electron Beam Processing at Texas A&M have been using for years now.

“This is once again a very very unique asset at this university compared to any other university in this country,” Pillai says. “We can do a variety of research projects aimed at enhancing food security, at enhancing food safety and enhancing food quality as well.”

Pillai says this technology of zapping particles with electrons can be used on more than just food. That’s where the “healing” and “cleaning” come in.

“Healing is advanced therapeutics, enhanced pharmaceuticals; cleaning is environmental remediation, advanced water treatments.”

And then there’s the shaping. Pillai says Electron Beam Processing can help us create more durable, efficient packaging for food and other products.

“[We will have] plastics that can degrade quicker, plastics that will not be a problem to the environment.”

Pillai this this technology being used at Texas A&M may soon become THE method for reducing waste from food, or otherwise.

“It’s a matter of time before this technology will start showing up almost in every city.”

