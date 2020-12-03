Hwy 6 in Hearne back open after railroad crossing repair
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation says Highway 6 at State Highway 79 is now back open to all traffic.
Tx-DOT and Union Pacific closed the highway Tuesday, Dec. 1 to repair a railroad crossing in Hearne.
Tx-DOT told KBTX Thursday they reopened the highway ahead of schedule after the replacement project.
Union Pacific says the work plays a major role in derailment prevention and helps ensure the safety of train crews and the community.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.