Hwy 6 in Hearne back open after railroad crossing repair

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation says Highway 6 at State Highway 79 is now back open to all traffic.

Tx-DOT and Union Pacific closed the highway Tuesday, Dec. 1 to repair a railroad crossing in Hearne.

Tx-DOT told KBTX Thursday they reopened the highway ahead of schedule after the replacement project.

Union Pacific says the work plays a major role in derailment prevention and helps ensure the safety of train crews and the community.

