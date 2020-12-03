JBG Plumbing offering free faucet covers as winter months approach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - JBG Plumbing is offering free outdoor faucet covers as colder weather and freezing nighttime temperatures are ready to fall on Bryan-College Station.

Owner Brad Gause says his company ordered 500 faucet covers last week and is ready to give them out to whoever asks on a first-come-first-serve basis. JBG gives out close to 50 to 60 of them a day on the days before it freezes, according to Gause.

“We’ve always been very community-based,” Gause said. “A lot of people wait until the last minute to do it, and Lowe’s and Home Depot always sell out. We generally order 1,000 to 1,500 every year from other sources.”

Gause says JBG has been involved in this giveaway for the past five years. He says they usually end up with only 10 or 15 covers left over by the time the weather starts to warm up again.

“The best benefit of the pipe covers is preventing your outdoor faucets and pipes from freezing,” Gause said. “Especially on the north sides of your home where the winds come in, they generally tend to freeze much quicker. In past years, when the temperatures get down to 20 degrees or below, even for a couple of hours, we’ve actually seen the pipes inside the home walls freeze. It starts with your outdoor spigot getting cold, and it just kind of works its way into the wall.”

Gause says if pipes inside the home freeze, it’s possible they can bust.

“As soon as they thaw out, they start spraying,” Gause said.

If you’re interested in getting a faucet cover, call JBG Plumbing at 979-777-4420 or stop by their office at 12394 Robin Drive in College Station to pick one up.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.