Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience

What’s normally a tree farm and nursery in the daylight transforms into a Christmas wonderland a night!
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas at the Tree Farm is now open in College Station providing Brazos Valley families fun and colorful way to enjoy the holiday season.

For miles, guests can drive-thru a Christmas light show or travel by hayride, an obligatory stop on the hayride includes one at the Christmas Town.

The Christmas Town hosts food trucks on the weekends and snacks seven days a week. In town, guests can also enjoy arts, crafts, s’mores, games, and even get to see Santa (Thursday-Sunday). Click here to read more about the Christmas Town.

Beyond the reason for the season, the Brazos Valley Tree Farm felt there was a need in the community for an inexpensive Christmas experience, so the business created its own, according to The Brazos Valley Tree Farm.

Tickets vary per activity:

  • $25 per vehicle for the drive-thru.
  • $16 for adults for the hayride.
  • $8 for children 3-12 for the hayride. (Children 2 and under get in free).

***ATTENTION**** Christmas at the Tree Farm is collecting toys for Radio M*A*S*H to help them provide toys for children...

Posted by Christmas at the Tree Farm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Additionally, the farm is collecting toys for Radio M*A*S*H, which benefits children in the community. If guests donate a new or gently used toy from Dec. 1- 5, they will get a free child hayride ticket for every toy donated, according to Christmas at the Tree Farm

Christmas at the Tree Farm is open Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday- Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the farm will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and for Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (drive-thru only).

Christmas at the Tree Farm is a new holiday experience in Brazos County! Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with the details!

Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, December 3, 2020

They are located at 20881 FM 2154 in College Station.

