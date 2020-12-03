More than $218,000 donated during 25th KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thank you, Brazos Valley!

Your generosity has brought in more than $218,000 during our 25th annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive and the number continues to climb.

As of 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, we also collected 114,208 pounds of food at our six donation sites across the Brazos Valley.

Earlier this year, KBTX viewers also stepped up and donated more than $128,000 for the Food Bank - the equivalent of another 768,000 pounds of food.

Our Food for Families Food Drive is a giving tradition — and an important effort to help keep food on every table, during this pandemic, and beyond. (KBTX)

More than ever, our friends and neighbors need help making sure they know where their next meal is coming from. COVID-19 has caused unprecedented demand at the Brazos Valley Food Bank and local food pantries.

“We have to take responsibility. Those who can need to help those who can’t.”

As COVID-19 and related shutdowns took their toll on the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley Food Bank stepped up to the challenge, delivering, providing, and distributing 36% more food.

Without the challenges of COVID-19, one out of every five people in the Brazos Valley struggles with food insecurity. Among children, more than 50% don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and nearly one-third of seniors deal with the challenges of hunger.

