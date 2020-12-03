One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials are confirming one new death related to COVID-19. The Brazos County Health District is also reporting 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County today. Currently, there are 878 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 92 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,772 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

47 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,662 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 247 active probable cases and there have been 1,415 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,742. There have been 101,525 tests performed.

The Brazos County total hospital bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 79 643 Brazos 878 9,742 Burleson 115 675 Grimes 137 1,390 Houston 68 576 Lee 38 300 Leon 43 451 Madison 53 869 Milam 29 668 Montgomery 3,651 18,430 Robertson 67 519 San Jacinto 2 257 Trinity 10 229 Walker 380 4,497 Waller 145 1,245 Washington 147 966

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 609 staffed hospital beds with 83 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 79 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 643 total cases and 552 recovered cases and 12 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 115 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 675 total cases, and 551 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 137 active cases. There have been 1,390 total cases, 1,213 recoveries and 40 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 576 total cases of COVID-19. There are 68 active cases and 492 cases are recovered. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 300 cases, with 243 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 451 total cases, with 392 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Madison County has reported 53 active cases. The county has a total of 869 cases with 802 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Milam County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 668 total cases and 630 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,651 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 18,430 total cases and 11,176 recovered cases. There are currently 30 people hospitalized, and there have been 173 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 67 active COVID-19 cases, with 519 total cases. Currently, 444 patients have recovered and there has been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 257 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 229 total cases with 210 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 380 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,497 total cases with 4,046 recoveries and 71 deaths.

Waller County currently has 145 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,245 total cases with 1,081 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 147 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 966 total cases with 766 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 9 new cases and 132 active cases on Nov. 30.

Currently, the university has reported 3,811 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 30, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 188,917 active cases and 993,151 recoveries. There have been 1,200,674 total cases reported and 10,932,546 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 21,756 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 192,127 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

