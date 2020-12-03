Winter wardrobe getting a lot of action this week!

Well, we are a LOT colder this morning, but at least we’re dry! Clear skies take us into Thursday, and we’ll be watching for a little “wrap-around” cloud cover from the low pressure system that brought us yesterday’s rain and this morning’s colder weather. Other than that, enough sunshine gets us back into the mid-50s later today, but we’ll cool quickly tonight. In other words, keep the extra layers handy through the day today, but a few of us hearty individuals may be fine without the layers for an hour or two.

Friday brings more of the same, with a shot at some frosty windshields in the morning and another beautiful afternoon with highs near 60. Friday evening brings a nice, chilly start to the weekend, then eyes are on the next low pressure system by this weekend. Saturday’s system is looking weak at the moment, and may end up just resulting in added cloud cover to a quick sprinkle or light shower at the absolute heaviest. Don’t let that put a damper on weekend plans! We’re headed for more sunshine for the second half of the weekend, and highs near 60 both days. Our next substantial chance of rain may wait until later next week, with plenty of sun to come between now and then.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 54. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 35. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

