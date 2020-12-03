Wrecking Crew Legend Steve Solari Passes Away

Steve Solari, a mainstay of Texas A&M’s dominating Wrecking Crew defenses of the early 1990s, has passed away, according to his family.

Solari helped the Wrecking Crew lead the Southwest Conference in all four defensive categories for three straight seasons from 1991-93, which was a first in the long history of the old SWC. A product of Willowridge High School in Sugar Land, Texas, he made 26 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M after transferring from Purdue University. He helped the Aggies lead the nation in total defense and pass defense as a sophomore in 1991 and in pass efficiency defense in 1993 as a senior.

His teams went a perfect 22-0 against conference opponents as the Aggies won three straight conference crowns and made three straight Cotton Bowl appearances. Additionally, Solari never lost a game at Kyle Field with the Aggies posting a perfect 18-0 record at the Home of the 12th Man.

He earned second-team All-SWC honors as a senior after making 56 total tackles, including 40 solo stops, with six quarterback sacks. He was named the SWC Defensive Player of the Week after recovering three fumbles in the Aggies’ 73-0 win over Missouri in 1993. For his career, Solari contributed 142 tackles, 99 solo tackles, 15.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three fumbles forced. Solari was back on Kyle Field for the inaugural Legends Flag Football Game at halftime of the 2018 Maroon & White Game, and he was a consistent presence at all Lettermen’s Association football reunions over the last 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Dr. LeChauncy Woodard Solari, and children Jack and Cate.

Texas A&M Hall of Fame Coach R.C. Slocum

“Steve was a special young man. He was a starting linebacker on the Wrecking Crew and played with great effort. He inspired those around him and was a leader. Since his playing days, he has continued to inspire others with his positive attitude. His memory will live on in Aggieland and with all of those who knew him.”

Former Texas A&M assistant coach and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett

“Steve was a guy who never had a bad day. He made everything and everyone around him better. Our hearts are broken for his family. He was a truly wonderful human being.”